MoS Bharati Pawar to visit Bharat Biotech on November 14: Report

Minister of State (Health) Dr Bharatiya Pravin Pawar may visit BharatBiotech on November 14th, Sunday. Her visit comes days after Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin got emergency nod from the World Health Organisation.

On November 3, Covaxin got WHO approval for emergency use listing for 18 years and above. This marked a major victory for India's journey in vaccination against Covid-19.

Covaxin is a vaccine, completely 'made in India', by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The MoS Health nearly a month ago had also paid visit to Serum Institue of India and met its CEO Dr Adar Poonawalla. She conveyed her gratitude for playing a crucial role in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the country.

"Today I visited Serum Institute of India, Pune, one of the prominent manufacturers of vaccines headed by Adar Poonawalla. Conveyed my gratitude for playing a crucial role in the Covid vaccination campaign in India especially, when we are on the way to achieving a hundred crore vaccination of our citizens under the able leadership of our Hon’ble PM Shri. @narendramodi ji." she said in a tweet.

Mr Poonawala the next day thanked Union Minister of State for her visit to the state and said it was a pleasure to showcase the progress in COVID-19 vaccination.

Poonawalla said in a tweet "Dear Hon. @DrBharatippawar thank you for your kind words. It was a pleasure to showcase our progress."

Meanwhile, India logged 12,516 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,44,14,186, while the active cases declined to 1,37,416, the lowest in 267 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,62,690 with 501 fresh fatalities, including 419 from Kerala, according to the data updated at 8 am.

