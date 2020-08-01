More youths testing Covid positive in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Karnataka reported over 5,000 new cases of Covid-19 for the fifth day running with 5,172 people testing positive on Saturday, pushing the overall total to 1,29,287 and active cases to 73,219.

The state also reported 98 deaths, taking the total to 2,412.

There is no respite in sight for Bengaluru which reported 1,852 cases on Saturday, taking the total tally to 57,396.

But what is foxing experts is that young people are getting infected. For the second day in a row, patients in the age group of 20-29 years formed the bulk of the numbers (301 men and 195 women) in Bengaluru, according to media reports. Before this, the city had reported the most of the new cases in this age group on July 25. Between July 26 and July 30, age group 30 to 39 formed the bulk of new Covid caseload.

Experts are not sure why there is a big fluctuation in the age group in a matter of a few days.