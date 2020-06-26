More Sashastra Seema Bal personnel deployed on India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has deployed additional forces along the India-Nepal border from Pithorgarh’s Dharchula to Kalapani.

Inspector Santosh Negi told ANI that apart from other forces deployed here, there are SSB personnel deployed.

SSB sources said, the Nepal border is put on alert. In Uttarakhand, the open border with Nepal has been sealed. The Nepal border in the lesser populated area is being guarded with SSB Jawans.

This comes amid tensions between Kathmandu and New Delhi over a new map in which the neighbouring country has staked claim over some Indian territories.

Meanwhile, the government on Friday said the wat­er supply from Bhutan to India for irrigation purposes in Assam, had been blocked naturally and not out of any tension between the two nations. “In fact, the Bhutan­ese side has categorically denied saying they have been doing repairs in channels to ensure smooth flow of water to Assam.” Chief secy of Assam, Kumar Sanjay Krishna said the water blockage incident “has been incorrectly reported”.