More passenger trains from June 1: From existing 15 trains to around 200 trains daily

By the start of next month, more than 200 passengers trains will be operational. These trains will be non-air conditioned services.
Since May 12, about 15 trains that have been running are air-conditioned trains. In the train, the passengers have to maintain social distancing, wear masks and use sanitisers in the regular intervals.
While Indian Railways have started issuing limited waiting lists tickets for different classes for Special Trains from May 12. There shall be No RAC in these special trains
Apart from Shramik Special trains, the railways will run more trains, stated the authorities through a tweet. The booking of these trains is available online from May 15.
The Railways will start more details soon. These trains will help ease the pressure on existing passenger trains and reduce the number of people resorting to other unsafe modes of transport to reach their respective destination. This decision came a few days after the lockdown was extended. At present, the centre has lifted the ban on bus service and other public transport. However, the final decision in terms of implementation lies with the states.
According to the Railway ministry, around 1,600 shramik special trains have operated across the country. More than 21.5 lakh migrants have been transported to their destinations.
