More passenger trains from June 1: From existing 15 trains to around 200 trains daily

By the start of next month, more than 200 passengers trains will be operational. These trains will be non-air conditioned services.

Since May 12, about 15 trains that have been running are air-conditioned trains. In the train, the passengers have to maintain social distancing, wear masks and use sanitisers in the regular intervals.

While Indian Railways have started issuing limited waiting lists tickets for different classes for Special Trains from May 12. There shall be No RAC in these special trains