Morbi Bridge collapse: Supreme Court to hear PIL for judicial probe on November 14 | Ajit Solanki

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear the PIL for judicial probe on November 14. A lawyer filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Monday asking for the creation of a judicial committee to look into the Morbi Bridge collapse in Gujarat.

The toll in the pedestrian bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat, climbed to 142 on Monday, with rescue agencies saying they were still looking for several missing people. Officials put the number of people undergoing treatment at various hospitals at more than 130.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, cancelled a roadshow in Ahmedabad but continued with his scheduled events on Monday. He spoke at Kevadia, near the Statue of Unity, on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and addressed another rally at Banaskantha in the north of Gujarat.