Ahead of PM Modi's visit Morbi hospital renovated, Congress calls it ‘event of tragedy’

Images of the repair work have given the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party ammunition to attack the BJP ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the civil hospital in Morbi, Gujarat, where victims of the suspension bridge collapse are being treated. The Congress said that all preparations are being made to ensure that the prime minister will be captured well in the alleged photos of the civil hospital reconstruction.

Calling the repair work an “event of tragedy”, Congress tweeted, “They are not ashamed! So many people died and they are preparing for an event.”

त्रासदी का इवेंट



कल PM मोदी मोरबी के सिविल अस्पताल जाएंगे। उससे पहले वहां रंगाई-पुताई का काम चल रहा है। चमचमाती टाइल्स लगाई जा रही हैं।



PM मोदी की तस्वीर में कोई कमी न रहे, इसका सारा प्रबंध हो रहा है।



PM मोदी की तस्वीर में कोई कमी न रहे, इसका सारा प्रबंध हो रहा है।

इन्हें शर्म नहीं आती! इतने लोग मर गए और ये इवेंटबाजी में लगे हैं।

AAP's official Twitter account posted a video of the hospital's walls being painted prior to Modi's arrival.

Morbi Civil Hospital में रातों रात रंग-पुताई की जा रही है ताकि कल PM Modi के Photoshoot में घटिया बिल्डिंग की पोल ना खुल जाए



141 लोग मर चुके हैं, सैकड़ों लोग लापता हैं, असली दोषियों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई लेकिन भाजपाइयों को फोटोशूट करके लीपापोती की पड़ी है..

“Morbi Civil Hospital is being painted overnight so that the poor condition of the building does not get exposed tomorrow during PM Modi's photoshoot,” The AAP tweeted. “141 people have died, hundreds are missing, no action has been taken against the real culprits, but the BJP has to cover up by doing photoshoots.”

Toll climbs to 142

The toll in the pedestrian bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat, climbed to 142 on Monday, with rescue agencies saying they were still looking for several missing people. Officials put the number of people undergoing treatment at various hospitals at more than 130.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, cancelled a roadshow in Ahmedabad but continued with his scheduled events on Monday. He spoke at Kevadia, near the Statue of Unity, on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and addressed another rally at Banaskantha in the north of Gujarat.