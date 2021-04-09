Morarji Desai Death Anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the 4th Prime Minister of India

Morarji Ranchhodji Desai was an Indian independence activist and served between 1977 and 1979 as the 4th Prime Minister of India and led the government formed by the Janata Party.

During his long career in politics, he held many important posts in government such as Chief Minister of Bombay State, Home Minister, Finance Minister and 2nd Deputy Prime Minister of India. In retirement, he lived in Mumbai and died on April 10, 1995 at the age of 99.

Here are some lesser-known facts about the 4th Prime Minister of India:

Morarji was a moralist.

He was a vegetarian by birth and by conviction.

He got married at the age of 15 to Gujraben.

He is a longtime practitioner of 'urine therapy.' He attributed his longevity to drinking urine-which he called 'the water of life.'

He was the first non-Congress Prime Minister of India.

He was the only Prime Minister of India born in a leap year.