Morarji Desai Book Review: The ethical Prime Minister

In Morarji Desai: A Profile in Courage, author Arvindar Singh writes, “Morarji was a person who could attune himself to any situation.” As you read through the short but informative compilation on India’s former prime minister, you cannot but agree with the writer.

Although Desai had a prominent role to play in India’s freedom struggle and thereafter, he is a much forgotten leader. The 90s generation of mine grew up on the legend that he was born in the leap year, drank his own urine and lived up to the age of 99. There was much more to Morarji Desai though.

Youngsters of the WhatsApp era might not even know that a man named Morarji Desai once existed. Through his book, author Arvindar Singh does his bit by trying to do justice to the man, who had the task of leading India’s non-Congress government. It traces the journey of Desai from his days as a probationary Deputy Collector in the Provincial Civil Service to his meteoric rise in Indian politics to occupy the highest post, and the silent walk into the sunset.

Singh pays tribute to the much-admired qualities of Desai — that of being an able administrator and also his principles of putting national interest first, which he never compromised on even if it caused him immense personal harm. It is rare to see a politician of such ethically high standards — impossible in today’s times when personal assaults and insults have reached appalling levels.