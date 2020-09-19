Monsoon Session of Parliament: TMC submits Zero Hour notice on UGC NET exams during Durga Puja

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday submitted a Zero Hour notice for Sunday in the Rajya Sabha, urging the government to reconsider it’s decision of scheduling UGC NET exams during Durga Puja. The TMC questions why these exams are being held on the auspicious days of Panchami, Shashti and Saptami during this festive season.

In this year’s monsoon session of the Parliament, Question Hour has been cancelled as the session was shortened to just 18 days amid the coronavirus pandemic. The precautions also include staggered sittings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to avoid overcrowding.

While zero hour has been cut down to half, this is the only way the Opposition can question the government on pressing issues. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in a tweet spoke about the issue of exams being scheduled on the important days of the upcoming Durga Puja.

“.@narendramodi Ji’s blatant disrespect for the students and culture of Bengal is out in the open! What a ridiculous decision by @DG_NTA to schedule UGC NET exams on the auspicious days of Panchami, Shashti & Saptami, this Durga Puja,” read the tweet.