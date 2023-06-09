Monsoon Has Officially Arrived In Kerala | Representative image

Thiruvananthapuram: The monsoon has officially arrived in Kerala, a week after the usual date of its onset, which makes an allowance for a standard deviation of about seven days.

In mid-May, the IMD had said the monsoon might arrive in Kerala by June 4. The day of onset often determines its arrival in Mumbai – after an interlude of ten days. The timely outbreak is crucial for the country’s economy as it brings rains so vital for cultivation in the farming belt.

Yellow Alert Issued In 9 Districts

Monsoon showers were reported from most places in the state and are expected to further strengthen in the coming hours. The weather office has sounded yellow alert for nine districts, which attract tourists from all over the world. Between 115 mm and 204 mm rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours. An Orange alert has been declared in Kozhikode.

It was feared that the build up of cyclone 'Biparjoy' in the Arabian Sea may play spoilsport and impact the intensity of the monsoon. It is currently cantered about 860km west-southwest of Goa and is expected to intensify further in the next 48 hours. The cyclone currently has a wind speed between 135 and 145 kmph.

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is likely to affect the coastlines of Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The IMD has, accordingly, issued an advisory to all ports in Gujarat, instructing them to hoist the distant warning signal.

About Temperatures In The North

A senior official of IMD, meanwhile, has said that temperatures in northwest India are likely to rise, reaching as high as 40-42 degree Celsius. However, no heatwave conditions are expected in the region for the next four to five days.

India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions.

