Monsoon fury: 12 killed; Gujarat on alert

New Delhi: Twelve people were killed in rain and flood-related incidents across the country on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in Gujarat.

While seven people died in Assam floods, four, including a pregnant woman, died in a house collapse in Uttarakhand. A farmer was killed after being struck by lightning in Maharashtra.

According to an official bulletin, 36 lakh people have been affected in 26 districts of Assam due to floods. Of the seven dead, three died in Morigaon district, two in Barpeta and one each in Sonitpur and Golaghat districts.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that so far, 92 people have died in flood-related incidents. Sixty-six people died in floods and 26 were killed in landslides.

Sixty-six animals have been killed, while 117 others have been rescued in the Kaziranga National Park, the bulletin said. The deluge has also affected 35,74,170 domestic animals and poultry across the state during the last 24 hours, it added.

The IMD has predicted heavy rains in Gujarat on Thursday and issued a red alert for it. The weather department has also issued an orange colour alert for Goa.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Gujarat on Thursday, the IMD said. In UP, light to moderate rains along with thunderstorms occurred at a few places in the state.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning were witnessed at isolated places over the state.