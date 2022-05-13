Mohali blast: BKI, ISI-backed gangster behind attack, says Punjab DGP

The key conspirator in the rocket-propelled grenade attack at the intelligence headquarters in Punjab's Mohali is Lakhbir Singh Landa, said Punjab Director General Of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra on Friday. He is a close associate Harinder Singh Rinda, who is a terrorist based in Pakistan, the DGP added. Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a terror outfit, and Landa planned the attack with the backing of Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the top police officer further said.

"The key conspirator is Lakhbir Singh Landa. He's a resident of Tarn Taran. He is a gangster & shifted to Canada in 2017. He is a close associate of Harinder Singh Rinda, who is in close proximity to Wadhawa Singh & part ISI & he operates from Pakistan. We can see that it was done together by BKI (Babbar Khalsa International) & gangster with the backing of Pak ISI," the Punjab DGP said.

The Punjab DGP further confirmed that one of Lakhbir Singh Landa's main associates is Nishan Singh. Nishan had provided shelter to the two accused and also had handed over the RPG to them. Besides, Nishan and his two contacts, one Baljinder Rambo also involved, the Punjab DGP added.

"Nishan Singh had provided shelter to the (two) accused in his house and in two of his contacts' houses. He had handed over RPG to the accused and is involved in about a dozen of cases," he said. "Besides Nishan and his two contacts, one Baljinder Rambo also involved. He is also from Tarn Taran district- an AK-47 retrieved from him," he added.

For the unversed, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the third floor of the highly-guarded building in Mohali's Sector 77 at 7.45 pm on Monday, which sent the state in a high alert mode.

In a CCTV footage of the grenade attack, regular traffic movement could be seen on the road in front of the building of the intelligence wing headquarters. Suddenly, there was a flash of light when a car passed through the road, suggesting that the RPG was fired from that car, as per the footage that surfaced on Wednesday.

The video footage also shakes with the impact of the blast. However, it was not visible in the footage who fired the RPG.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 05:34 PM IST