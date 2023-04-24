Modi surname defamation case: Relief for Rahul Gandhi, Patna HC stays lower court's order

Rahul Gandhi | File Photo

In a big relief for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Patna High Court on Monday stayed the court orders issued by a lower court against Gandhi. The stay on the order of the lower court was imposed till May 15, 2023.

A case was filed by BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi in the Patna High Court against Rahul Gandhi in connection with defaming the 'Modi' surname.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.