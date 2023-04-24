 Modi surname defamation case: Relief for Rahul Gandhi, Patna HC stays lower court's order
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaModi surname defamation case: Relief for Rahul Gandhi, Patna HC stays lower court's order

Modi surname defamation case: Relief for Rahul Gandhi, Patna HC stays lower court's order

A case was filed by BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi in the Patna High Court against Rahul Gandhi in connection with defaming the 'Modi' surname.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi | File Photo

In a big relief for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Patna High Court on Monday stayed the court orders issued by a lower court against Gandhi. The stay on the order of the lower court was imposed till May 15, 2023.

A case was filed by BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi in the Patna High Court against Rahul Gandhi in connection with defaming the 'Modi' surname.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Modi surname defamation case: Relief for Rahul Gandhi, Patna HC stays lower court's order

Modi surname defamation case: Relief for Rahul Gandhi, Patna HC stays lower court's order

Poonch attack: US bullets found in terrorist attack in Jammu

Poonch attack: US bullets found in terrorist attack in Jammu

'Janeudhari Brahmin' Rahul Gandhi gets trolled for feasting on non-veg food in Delhi

'Janeudhari Brahmin' Rahul Gandhi gets trolled for feasting on non-veg food in Delhi

Karnataka Elections 2023: Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds roadshow in Gundlupet

Karnataka Elections 2023: Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds roadshow in Gundlupet

Blood-stained knife, clothes found in Atiq Ahmed's Chakia office

Blood-stained knife, clothes found in Atiq Ahmed's Chakia office