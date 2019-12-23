Modi-Shah's misleading agenda didn't work in Jharkhand: Raj CM Ashok Gehlot

"The people of Jharkhand were unhappy and everyone knew that the Congress is going to win. They pressed their entire resources in Jharkhand but the message of Sonia Gandhi went to the people. The way in which they are misleading the people, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi misled the people from Ramlila Maidan, but we got a clear mandate in Jharkhand," he said.

His remarks came as the trends from Jharkhand showed that the Grand Alliance comprising the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was leading on 44 out of 81 seats, while the ruling BJP was leading on 26 seats.

To a question over the Prime Minister referring his name during a rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan over the issue of CAA, the Congress leader said: "Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha referring to my name about writing a letter to the then Home Minister. He is misleading the people of the country."

"I have a copy of letter in which I said to the earlier Central government that near the Barmer border in Rajasthan a lot of refugees stay here and about 99 per cent of them are Hindus or Sikhs. Earlier, a right was given to the District Magistrate to give citizenship after they stayed for two years in the state.