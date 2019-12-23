Modi-Shah's misleading agenda didn't work in Jharkhand: Raj CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who arrived in the national capital to participate in Congress' 'Satyagrah' over the Citizenship Amendmend Act and National Register of Citizens on Monday said that the current trend says after people of Maharashtra and Haryana and now Jharkhand has rejected the misleading politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as people are tired of their divisive politics.
Speaking to media at the party headquarters here, Gehlot said: "During Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls a message has gone to the entire country that they (Modi and Shah) are misleading the people on the issues of nationalism, Article 370, and their campaign has no agenda. While Rahul Gandhi raised the issues what the common citizens faced."
Slamming the BJP, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said that whether its Maharashtra and Haryana, these two states gave the message that their "agenda" was not going to work.
"The people of Jharkhand were unhappy and everyone knew that the Congress is going to win. They pressed their entire resources in Jharkhand but the message of Sonia Gandhi went to the people. The way in which they are misleading the people, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi misled the people from Ramlila Maidan, but we got a clear mandate in Jharkhand," he said.
His remarks came as the trends from Jharkhand showed that the Grand Alliance comprising the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was leading on 44 out of 81 seats, while the ruling BJP was leading on 26 seats.
To a question over the Prime Minister referring his name during a rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan over the issue of CAA, the Congress leader said: "Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha referring to my name about writing a letter to the then Home Minister. He is misleading the people of the country."
"I have a copy of letter in which I said to the earlier Central government that near the Barmer border in Rajasthan a lot of refugees stay here and about 99 per cent of them are Hindus or Sikhs. Earlier, a right was given to the District Magistrate to give citizenship after they stayed for two years in the state.
"So during my tenure when it was demanded by the people, I wrote the letter to then Home Minister P. Chidambaram. But I don't know what kind of love the Prime Minister and Home Minister have for me that they take my name in their interviews and in their election rallies," Gehlot said.
Lamenting at the Central government over the CAA, he said, "The government is scared on CAA."
Firing salvos at the Modi and Shah, the Congress leader said, "Who said to bring NRC? On one hand Prime Minister said that we didn't have discussions over the NRC. The people are confused as the Home Minister has said that we will implement the NRC across the country."
"This is for the first time they brought an Act on the basis of the religion," he added.