'Modi Ki Guarantee Will Be Implemented On Priority', Says Chhattisgarh Governor

Governor Bishwabushan Harichandran address the assembly in English | FPJ

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan gave inaugural speech on Wednesday at State Assembly hall to the newly elected Members of Chhattisgarh sixth Legislative Assembly (MLAs) wished that the new assembly will usher in an era of good governance. For delivering his speech in English, the governor faced stiff opposition and frequent interruption from Congress party MLAs.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Congress MLA Umesh Patel and Kawasi Lakhma and other opposition party MLAs registered their displeasure over the Governor's English speech.

Majority of MLAs present in the House are unable to grasp what the Governor is saying in English as they are unfamiliar with the language, so it will be better for him and us both that speech should be considered already read, former CM Baghel said.

The members of the treasury benches and the opposition Congress created uproar in the House while the Governor was addressing the first session.

Irrespective of interruptions from opposition party MLAs, the governor completed his speech successfully.

The key points of Governor's speech:

The Governor assured the newly formed government will implement “Modi Ki Guarantee” and the promises made to the people during the assembly elections.

This includes construction of 18 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The Sai cabinet has already decided to construct and dedicate the houses to the poor and eligible beneficiaries.

This includes payment of two-year pending paddy procurement bonus to farmers, and ensure benefit of farmers through farmer welfare schemes such as the Krishi Unnati Yojana, Deendayal Upadhyay Krishi Majdur Kalyan Yojana, Mahtari Vandan Yojana, Ghar-Ghar Nirmal Jal Abhiyan, and Rani Durgavati Yojana, increasing the Tendupatta Collection rate to Rs 5,500 per standard bag, increasing the bonus up to Rs 4,500, restarting facilities like Charan Paduka, and other initiatives mentioned in the election manifesto in a timely manner.

Chhattisgarh Governor's promise

"My Govt is dedicated to ushering in a new era of good governance in Chhattisgarh. Empowering women and youth will be the top priority of the new State government to further strengthen this trust: Governor. The new State government is committed to filling vacant government posts with a transparent and time-bound recruitment process, investigation of the PSC case," Harichandan said.