Modi Govt is more keen to fight the Opposition rather than COVID-19 and China, says Ahmed Patel after ED interrogates him

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led Central Government after Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated him at his residence in Delhi in connection with Sandesara scam.

Patel said that the Govt is more interested in fighting the Opposition rather than the COVID-19 pandemic and China. In a statement on Twitter, he said that there was a clear pattern as everytime the Govt is in a crisis or the elections are around the corner, the investigative agencies become active.

"If you were to do an analysis, you will see a clear pattern over the past many years. Everytime there is a Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha election or the Govt is facing a crisis, one or more investigate agencies become active on the instructions of one individual," he wrote.

"Unfortunately, this time the Modi Govt's failure to manage a economic, health and national security crisis is now so huge that none of the agencies can spin the narrative," he added.

"Rather than fighting the pandemic and China, this Govt is more keen to fight the Opposition. Nonetheless, our conscience is clear. We have nothing to hide nor are we afraid to criticize and expose the Govt's failures and their past corruption," he further wrote.