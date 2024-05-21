'Modi Chose You As Successor, You Have Not Become PM Yet': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Lashes Out At Amit Shah Over 'AAP Supporters Are Pakistanis' Remark

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly saying that those who are supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are "Pakistanis". The AAP chief asked Shah not to "abuse" the people of the country and instead abuse him.

"Yesterday Amit Shah came to Delhi. There were less than 500 people at the meeting. And he started abusing people in the country continuously. Amit Shah said that Aam Aadmi Party supporters are Pakistani," Kejriwal said in a press conference on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says "Yesterday Amit Shah ji came to Delhi and less than 500 people were present in his public meeting. After coming to Delhi, he started abusing the people of the country and said that the supporters of Aam Aadmi Party are Pakistani. I want to… pic.twitter.com/ocDBugTrbl — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2024

Kejriwal pointed out that since people in Delhi, Punjab, and Gujarat have voted for the AAP in large numbers, all of them are Pakistanis as well.

"I would like to ask them that people in Delhi voted us to power with 62 seats and 56 percent vote share. Are people from Delhi Pakistanis? In Punjab, people voted us to power in 92 out of 117 seats. Are the people of Punjab Pakistanis? The people of Gujarat have given us 14 percent votes. Are the people of Gujarat Pakistanis? The People of Goa loved us and trusted us. Are they Pakistanis?" the AAP chief questioned.

"In Panchayat and Municipality elections in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and in several parts of the country, the Aam Aadmi Party has got elected as Panch, Sarpanch, Municipal Mayor, Councillors. Are all of them Pakistanis? What are you talking about?" he added.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Reiterates The Claim That Home Minister Amit Shah Is PM Modi's Successor

Despite various denials from the BJP, Kejriwal once again alleged that PM Modi was going to name Amit Shah as his successor and urged him not to become arrogant.

"The Prime Minister has chosen you as your successor. You have turned so arrogant at this that you have started abusing and threatening people! You have not become the PM yet. And you have turned so arrogant," he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that Shah will not be the Prime Minister because the Bharatiya Janata Party will be losing the Lok Sabha polls.

"I would like to inform you that you are not becoming the PM. That is because, on June 4, people are not voting for the BJP. The BJP is on its way out, you should stop being so arrogant and stop abusing people," he said.

"You have enmity with me. Abuse me but not the people," Kejriwal further suggested.

Kejriwal further asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that he should focus on the enemies within his party instead of abusing him.

"Yesterday Yogi (Adityanath) came to Delhi as well. He has also abused me. Your enemies are in your party. What will you gain by abusing me? PM and Amit Shah have planned to remove you from the Chief Minister's post. You should fight against them," the Delhi Chief Minister said.