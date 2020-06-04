Modern day India? Man puts wife's 'honour for sale' after being denied motorcycle by his in-laws

Azamgarh: In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man put up his wife's 'honour for sale' on the social media after his demand for a motorcycle was not fulfilled by his in-laws. The man has been arrested.

The incident took place in Thuthia village under Mehnagar police circle, where accused Puneet had allegedly been harassing his wife for a motorcycle and would often beat her up. The women then returned to her parents' house that falls in Kotwali police circle.

This further angered Puneet who then posted his wife's picture on the social media along with her phone number and asked people to pay money to talk to her and solicit sex from her.

As the woman started getting bizarre calls on her mobile phone, she lodged a complaint with the Cyber Cell, naming her husband as the accused.

"We arrested Puneet on Monday and he has been sent to jail. This is an unusual case of crime against women and we will ensure strict punishment for the accused," said Sanjay Singh, PRO in the SP office.

He said that a similar case had taken place in the district two days ago and the accused in that case has also been arrested.