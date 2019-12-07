Mob madness spreads: Man acquitted for Walayar minors' rape and death thrashed in Kerala

C Madhu, one of the accused in 2017 Walayar minors rape and death case was on Saturday thrashed by a group of people.
According to ANI, he has been admitted to a hospital in Palakkad.
Madhu incidentally is one of four men who were acquitted by a Palakkad Sessions Court in October in the case of rape and murder of two sisters in separate incidents in 2017.
Further details are awaited.
(With inputs from ANI)
