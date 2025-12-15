MK Stalin Accuses Union Govt Of Undermining MGNREGA, Alleges Discrimination Against Tamil Nadu

M.K. Stalin | X @np_nationpress

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday accused the BJP-led Union Government of sabotaging the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) by altering its structure, funding pattern and name.

In a strongly worded post on social media, Stalin alleged the Centre had removed Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the flagship rural employment programme out of “spite” towards the Father of the Nation. He criticised the imposition of what he described as a “northern language name” for the scheme, stating it did not resonate with the people.

“The Union BJP government is sabotaging and destroying Mahatma Gandhi’s 100 Days Employment Guarantee Scheme,” Stalin said, asserting the change reflected ideological hostility rather than administrative necessity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Chief Minister also raised concerns over funding, claiming a scheme that was earlier fully funded by the Union government was now facing a reduction in central allocation to 60%. He argued this would severely impact rural employment and welfare across states, including Tamil Nadu.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Stalin alleged Tamil Nadu was being “punished” for having significantly reduced poverty levels compared to other parts of the country. According to him, the benefits of the scheme were being curtailed in the State precisely because of its development indicators. “Because it is a state without poverty, the benefits of this scheme will be available to the people of Tamil Nadu only to a lesser extent,” he said.

Calling MGNREGA a transformative programme, the Chief Minister said it had helped crores of people escape poverty and enabled them to live with dignity. He accused the Union government of attempting to dismantle a scheme that has served as a critical social safety net for rural households.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Drawing parallels with previous policy reversals, Stalin said just as the Centre had backed down on issues such as the three farm laws and the caste census following public pressure, it would be forced to retreat on MGNREGA as well. “The people will certainly make you back down in your attempt to sabotage MGNREGA,” he warned.

Stalin also urged the Union government to abandon the “VBGRAMG” scheme, cautioning continuing with the changes could invite public backlash.