Mizoram Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2023: Bad News For CM Zoramthanga As Polls Suggest Hung Assembly In State

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga | File Photo

There could be a hung assembly in Mizoram, going by exit polls, which is not so good news for Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga's ruling Mizo National Front (MNF). We will know on December 3 for sure when the counting takes place.

India TV-CNX said the MNF would get 14-18 seats, Zoram Peoples' Movement ZPM 12-16, Congress 8-10 and BJP 0-2 in the 40-member House ABP News-C Voter said MNF would get 15-21, ZPM 12-18 and Congress 2-8.

Jan Ki Baat said the MNF would get 10-14 seats, ZPM 15- 25 seats, Congress 5-9 and the BJP 0-2. While Republic Matrize said the MNF would get 17-22, ZPM 7-12, Congress 7-10 and BJP 1-2, Times Now-ETG gave 14-18 seats to the MNF, 10-14 to the ZPM, 9-13 to the Congress and 0-2 to the BJP.

Voter Turnout

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly was held on November 7, in which more than 80 per cent of the 8.57 lakh voters turned up. Christians constitute more than 87 per cent of the state's population.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga is confident the polls have got it wrong and says that there won't be a hung assembly in Mizoram and his Mizo National Front (MNF) will form government again.

EXIT POLL

MIZORAM MNF ZPM CONG BJP

Jan Ki Baat 10-14 15-25 5-9 0-2

ABP News-C Voter 15-21 12-18 2-8 0

India TV-CNX Cong 14-18 12-16 8-10 0-2