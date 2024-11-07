Mizoram: Assam Rifles In Collaboration With Mizoram Police Recover War-Like Stores From Serchhip-Thenzawl Road; Visuals Surface

Officials With Seized Materials | X @Spearcorps

Aizawl (Mizoram): In a notable achievement against the trafficking of explosives and war-like stores, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Mizoram Police, recovered a significant quantity of illegal materials on Wednesday, Assam Rifles said in a press release.

Two people were arrested in the case.

Acting on specific intelligence, the joint forces established a mobile vehicle checking post on the Serchhip-Thenzawl road.

"During the operation, they intercepted a white vehicle occupied by two individuals. A thorough inspection of the vehicle led to the recovery of a large cache of war-like stores, which included 9,600 Gelatin sticks, 9,400 Detonators, and over 1,800 meters of Cordtex," Assam Rifles said.

Acting on specific intelligence of movement of explosives on road Serchhip-Thenzawl, in #Mizoram, #AssamRifles units under #SpearCorps, & @mizorampolice established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post on 06 Nov 24.

The apprehended individuals and the recovered items were handed over to Mizoram Police for further investigation.

Another Seizure

Earlier Assam Rifles along with Excise and Narcotics Department and Custom Preventive Force, recovered heroin and illegal areca nuts worth Rs 1.01 crore in Champhai district, Mizoram, and apprehended three individuals including one Myanmar national, Assam Rifles said in a press release.

"Assam rifles in two separate operations along with Excise & Narcotics Department and Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, recovered 128.2 gms of Heroin and 1,710 kgs of illegal Areca Nuts worth Rs 1,01,71,000 (Rupees one crore one lakh seventy-one thousand) and apprehended three individuals Nangkhawkhupa, (30 years), Ruatfela (36 years) both residents of Aizawl, Mizoram and LT Siama, (39 years) resident of Myanmar in general area Zote, Champhai district on Nov 5," Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) said in a press release.

