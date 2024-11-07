 Mizoram: Assam Rifles In Collaboration With Mizoram Police Recover War-Like Stores From Serchhip-Thenzawl Road; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMizoram: Assam Rifles In Collaboration With Mizoram Police Recover War-Like Stores From Serchhip-Thenzawl Road; Visuals Surface

Mizoram: Assam Rifles In Collaboration With Mizoram Police Recover War-Like Stores From Serchhip-Thenzawl Road; Visuals Surface

"During the operation, they intercepted a white vehicle occupied by two individuals. A thorough inspection of the vehicle led to the recovery of a large cache of war-like stores, which included 9,600 Gelatin sticks, 9,400 Detonators, and over 1,800 meters of Cordtex," Assam Rifles said.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
Officials With Seized Materials | X @Spearcorps

Aizawl (Mizoram): In a notable achievement against the trafficking of explosives and war-like stores, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Mizoram Police, recovered a significant quantity of illegal materials on Wednesday, Assam Rifles said in a press release.

Two people were arrested in the case.

Acting on specific intelligence, the joint forces established a mobile vehicle checking post on the Serchhip-Thenzawl road.

"During the operation, they intercepted a white vehicle occupied by two individuals. A thorough inspection of the vehicle led to the recovery of a large cache of war-like stores, which included 9,600 Gelatin sticks, 9,400 Detonators, and over 1,800 meters of Cordtex," Assam Rifles said.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Congress Is An Anti-Hindu Party, They Are The 'B-Team' Of Muslim League,' Says BJP Leader Nitesh Rane
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Congress Is An Anti-Hindu Party, They Are The 'B-Team' Of Muslim League,' Says BJP Leader Nitesh Rane
Baba Siddique Murder Case: 2 More Accused Arrested From Pune, Total Reaches 18
Baba Siddique Murder Case: 2 More Accused Arrested From Pune, Total Reaches 18
Doctor Reveals Why Lung Cancer Is The Leading Cause Of Cancer-Related Deaths Globally
Doctor Reveals Why Lung Cancer Is The Leading Cause Of Cancer-Related Deaths Globally
University of Southampton's Delhi Campus Now Accepting Applications for 2025
University of Southampton's Delhi Campus Now Accepting Applications for 2025
Read Also
Mizoram: Assam Rifles Recover 128.2 Grams Of Heroin, 1,710 kgs Of Illegal Areca Nuts Worth ₹1.01...
article-image

The apprehended individuals and the recovered items were handed over to Mizoram Police for further investigation.

About Another Seizure

Earlier Assam Rifles along with Excise and Narcotics Department and Custom Preventive Force, recovered heroin and illegal areca nuts worth Rs 1.01 crore in Champhai district, Mizoram, and apprehended three individuals including one Myanmar national, Assam Rifles said in a press release.

"Assam rifles in two separate operations along with Excise & Narcotics Department and Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, recovered 128.2 gms of Heroin and 1,710 kgs of illegal Areca Nuts worth Rs 1,01,71,000 (Rupees one crore one lakh seventy-one thousand) and apprehended three individuals Nangkhawkhupa, (30 years), Ruatfela (36 years) both residents of Aizawl, Mizoram and LT Siama, (39 years) resident of Myanmar in general area Zote, Champhai district on Nov 5," Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) said in a press release.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Terrorism Now 'Borderless & Invisible', Needs Cutting-Edge Tech,' Says Union Home Minister Amit...

'Terrorism Now 'Borderless & Invisible', Needs Cutting-Edge Tech,' Says Union Home Minister Amit...

Donald Trump To Be US President Again, Here's What It May Mean For India

Donald Trump To Be US President Again, Here's What It May Mean For India

Video: Moneylender Kidnaps Mother As Son Fails To Repay Debt In Telangana's Kodumunja Village; Case...

Video: Moneylender Kidnaps Mother As Son Fails To Repay Debt In Telangana's Kodumunja Village; Case...

SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation

SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation

Mizoram: Assam Rifles In Collaboration With Mizoram Police Recover War-Like Stores From...

Mizoram: Assam Rifles In Collaboration With Mizoram Police Recover War-Like Stores From...