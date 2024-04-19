'Mistreatment Of Muslim Voters In Kairana Constituency': SP Alleges Sharing Video Of Police Checking Burqa-Clad Women At Polling Booth

Levelling serious allegations against the police, the Samajwadi Party (SP) claimed that Muslim voters faced mistreatment at the polling booth in the Kairana constituency on Friday. Kairana is one of the eight constituencies in Uttar Pradesh to vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election.

The SP took to X alleging that the police were mistreating Muslim voters and preventing them from casting their votes in booth number 447 in the Kairana constituency's Shamli. The party called for the Election Commission to take action to ensure fair voting.

Additionally, the SP stated that voting was proceeding slowly at Kairana Nagar Islamiya Inter College, accusing the administration of deliberately slowing down the voting process. The party also shared a video showing burqa-clad Muslim women arriving to cast their votes at Kairana Nagar Islamiya Inter College.

The video also shows women police personnel checking the identities of Muslim women, with some officers seen lifting a woman's burqa to conduct a check.

Voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh began at 7 am in eight constituencies, including Saharanpur, Kamana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, and Pilibhit. Reports of EVM malfunctions have emerged from various locations.