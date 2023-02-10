Mission accomplished: SSLV puts 3 satellites into orbit

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday delivered three baby satellites into low earth orbit using the highly cost-effective and indigenously developed SSLV-D2 rocket.

The launch was the result of four years of work to build the 34-metre rocket.

The Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), which was launched from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 9.18 am carried three mini, micro and nano satellites. These were put into a 450 km circular orbit around the earth in just 15 minutes.

With this, the SSLV made a splash in the emerging global markets where launching of microsatellite has great demand and commercial prospects.

"Mission is accomplished successfully. SSLV-D2 placed EOS-07, Janus-1, and AzaadiSAT-2 into their intended orbits," the space agency tweeted from its official handle as the satellite was launched.

“India now has a new launch vehicle,” ISRO chairman S Somanath announced minutes later.

The SSLV can cater to the launch of up to 500 kg satellites to low earth orbits on 'launch-on-demand' basis. It provides low-cost access to space, offers low turn-around time and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, and requires minimal launch infrastructure.

“We had a narrow miss in placing the satellite in its intended orbit during its maiden flight because of a shortfall in velocity. However, we analysed the problem, identified the corrective action and implemented it at a very fast pace. The orbit that it achieved today is exceedingly good. This shows the new model of vehicle navigation system is doing well,” Somanath said after the launch.

“At present, we are preparing for the next launch of GSLV Mark III leading to the launch of OneWeb India’s 236 satellites. This launch will take place around mid-March,” he said.

