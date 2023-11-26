Miscreants Urinate On Student's Face After Kidnapping Him In Meerut; 1 Arrested After Shocking Video Surfaces

Meerut: In a shocking incident, a student was brutally thrashed and was urinated upon by a few miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the youth is being beaten by the miscreants and one of the accused is seen urinating on the victim. The incident occurred on Monday (November 13).

Youth thrashed, urinated upon on video

As per reports, the victim, who has been identified as a student of class 12, was on his way to his aunty's house to deliver the Diwali sweets. Few boys kidnapped the youth and took him to the forest nearby. They brutally thrashed the youth inside the jungle and then one of the youths urinated on him. They also filmed the horrific act and made the video viral on social media.

Meerut: A student was kidnapped by the goons during Diwali, He was held hostage and beaten. After beating him up they urinated on his face. pic.twitter.com/DOdwJMksLo — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) November 26, 2023

A case has been registered by the Police after a video of the incident hit the internet. Around four persons have been booked in the case for thrashing and urinating on the student and filming the act. They also blackmailed the youth after filming the act and took money from the victim by threatening to make the video viral on social media.

Victim's father alleges foul play in filing FIR

The father of the victim took his child to the police station and registered a case in connection with the matter on Thursday (November 16). The miscreants were blackmailing the victim and also shared the video with each other on WhatsApp. There are reports that the police has initiated a probe into the matter and have also arrested one of the accused in the matter.

However, the father of the victim alleged foulplay in registering the FIR. He said, "There's been a foulplay with my report. Sections of kidnapping were not added. These are simple sections. The accused will be bailed out immediately."

Earlier, a similar incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, where a Dalit boy was thrashed brutally and was also forced to consume urine and soil. The miscreants also shaved the eyebrows of the victim. The FIR was registered in the case and the police is investigating the matter.