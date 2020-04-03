Misbehaving with health workers and spreading infection will not be tolerated under any circumstances: Rajasthan Govt

Rajasthan Government has made it clear in no uncertain terms that Misbehaving with health workers and spreading infection will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The move comes a day after a team of women health workers was manhandled and abused by a mob in Tonk while they were conducting a door to door survey.

In Jaipur a wattsapp group admin has been arrested along with another member for spreading hate messages against health workers and instigating people to beat them. The government has also issued a letter to all private nursing and pharmacy colleges to start functioning so that their services can be used in dealing with the COVID 19 situation.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said, “Any misbehaviour with health workers will not be tolerated under any circumstances. They are putting their lives at risk to work in these difficult times and save your lives. Law is equal for all and action will be taken as per law, irrespective of the religion of the person who is misbehaving. People are hiding their symptoms and misbehaving with doctors and health workers. This is not something that will be tolerated. It will not be permitted that any person takes the excuse of religion and hides behind religion to infect others.”