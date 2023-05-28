Miraculous Escape! Child survives after being run over by car in UP’s Gorakhpur (WATCH)

A remarkable video capturing a heart-stopping moment has taken the internet by storm.
The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur where a child narrowly escaped a severe accident.
The CCTV footage shows the child walking on the street, unaware of the approaching danger. Suddenly, a car from the opposite direction collides with the child, causing her to be run over by the car's wheels. However, in a breathtaking turn of events, the child miraculously survives and manages to stand up on her own shortly after the incident.
Watch the video here:
