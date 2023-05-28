 Miraculous Escape! Child survives after being run over by car in UP’s Gorakhpur (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMiraculous Escape! Child survives after being run over by car in UP’s Gorakhpur (WATCH)

Miraculous Escape! Child survives after being run over by car in UP’s Gorakhpur (WATCH)

The CCTV footage shows the child walking on the street, unaware of the approaching danger

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 05:36 PM IST
article-image

A remarkable video capturing a heart-stopping moment has taken the internet by storm.

The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur where a child narrowly escaped a severe accident.

The CCTV footage shows the child walking on the street, unaware of the approaching danger. Suddenly, a car from the opposite direction collides with the child, causing her to be run over by the car's wheels. However, in a breathtaking turn of events, the child miraculously survives and manages to stand up on her own shortly after the incident.

Watch the video here:

Read Also
Female student records Purvanchal University teacher asking for sexual favours; Gorakhpur police...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manipur Violence: '40 terrorists' shot down, says CM N Biren Singh; encounter still on

Manipur Violence: '40 terrorists' shot down, says CM N Biren Singh; encounter still on

Miraculous Escape! Child survives after being run over by car in UP’s Gorakhpur (WATCH)

Miraculous Escape! Child survives after being run over by car in UP’s Gorakhpur (WATCH)

Opposition parties to meet in Patna on June 12 to discuss strategy for 2024 General Elections:...

Opposition parties to meet in Patna on June 12 to discuss strategy for 2024 General Elections:...

PM Modi poetically expresses optimism for India's future during new parliament building...

PM Modi poetically expresses optimism for India's future during new parliament building...

Rahul Gandhi's passport woes end: Congress leader receives ordinary passport ahead of US tour

Rahul Gandhi's passport woes end: Congress leader receives ordinary passport ahead of US tour