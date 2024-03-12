 Mira- Bhayandar: Huge Piling Shaft At Construction Site Falls In Bhola Nagar, Slum Dwellers Escape Miraculously
Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

A huge shaft fell off at the construction site J.P Infra in Bhayander's Bhola Nagar. The incident was reported at around 1 pm . Although, no casualties or injuries were reported. Police and officials immediately reached the spot for rescue.

Some women who reside in the nearby slum cluster and were washing utensils had a miraculous escape as they left the spot minutes before the crash. A couple of handcarts were damaged beyond repairs.

Police and municipal officials immediately reached the spot. Demanding compensation for their losses, locals alleged that the incident had exposed the brazen act of negligence by the builder which could have killed several people.

article-image

Past Mishap At Construction Site Claims Life

A 28-year-old labourer died after a brick fell on his head from the 15th floor of a 23-storey under-construction building by Arihant Builders in Mankhurd early on Monday. The victim, Kamal Shaikh, from Murshidabad in West Bengal had been working with his other brothers at the site, managed by Modern Infrastructure, for the past three months.

article-image

The slab work for the project is complete up to the 18th floor, with wall-related work currently underway on the 15th and 16th floors. For this, cement bricks had been placed on the slab and a safety net on the third and the 17th floors. The deceased’s brother, Zamzam Shaikh, said that the width of these nets is small and the mesh is torn at places. Zamzam said they had reminded the managing company about it but nothing was done.

