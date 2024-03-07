Mira- Bhyanadar: Massive BJP Morcha Marches Towards Kashimira Police Station Over FIR Filed Against EX-Corporator Arvind Shetty

Mira- Bhayandar: A day after former BJP corporator Arvind Shetty was booked for obstructing government work during his half-naked protest against the construction of a median, which blocked entry into his hotel, at Chene village, former BJP legislator Narendra Mehta led a massive morcha to the Kashimira police station on Thursday.

Protestors March Towards Kashimira Police Station

Carrying placards and shouting slogans against the alleged highhandedness of the police and other government agencies including the MMRDA, hundreds of agitators and former municipal corporators thronged the Kashimira police station. They alleged that the FIR was a politically driven move while indicating the involvement of leaders owing their allegiance to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Agitators and former municipal corporators thronged the Kashimira police station | FPJ

Demands For FIR Against Contractor And Police

“It is clear that the FIR has been registered under political pressure as nobody in the country is authorised to trespass on a private property and go ahead with any type of construction activity sans approval from the owner or formal acquisition process,” said Mehta while demanding FIR’s to be registered against the contractor and the police personnel who was openly provoking the workers to continue with the constructions despite stiff resistance posed by the owner of the property.

DCP Pacifies Agitators, Protest Put To Rest

DCP (crime) Prakash Gaikwad reached the police station to pacify the agitators and end the agitation. However, Mehta was adamant about meeting police commissioner Madhukar Pandey and refused to withdraw the agitation till the counter FIR was registered.

While the BJP-Sena are power sharing partners in the ruling government, the agitation has yet again exposed that all is not well at the ground level. Notably, the home ministry is led by deputy chief minister-Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) who sways control over the police department and the morcha by the BJP against its own government has raised several eyebrows.