Minority community thrashes TMC leaders addressing CAA-NRC protest rally in West Bengal's Madhyamgram

Trinamool Congress leaders were thrashed on Tuesday while addressing a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.
The incident took place in Madhyamgram under the 24 Pargana district.
People from a minority community thrashed two TMC leaders -- one Hindu and one Muslim -- after they spoke against a cleric of Furfura Sharif.
The ruling TMC in West Bengal has been one of the strongest critics of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leading several rallies in protest against the Act and the associated NRC and NPR.
More recently, the West Bengal Assembly also passed a resolution against the Act, becoming the fourth state to do so.
The resolution appealed to the BJP-led central government to repeal the citizenship law and also to stall the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).
Banerjee had earlier alleged that the CAA was a "ploy" to take away citizenship from those who hold it legally and give it to foreigners who have funded the saffron party.
"Is this Act a ploy to take away the citizenship of those legal citizens and giving it to those foreigners who have funded the BJP ?" she had asked.
