West Bengal Assembly passes resolution against CAA; urges Modi govt to stall NRC, NPR

Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made the announcement, a resolution was tabled and passed in the State Assembly around 2:00 pm against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The resolution appeals the BJP-led central government to repeal the citizenship law and also to stall the National Register of Citizenship(NRC) and National Population Register(NPR).

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee who introduced the resolution in the Assembly had said a few days ago that it was submitted to the speaker on January 20th and as scheduled was tabled today.

Mamata spoke within the Assembly once the resolution was passed. “You ask why I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi? It is a protocol. The Congress and Left are National parties, but why are they not protesting in Delhi? We were the only state to stay away from the NPR meet. There is a difference between census and NPR. Suddenly some amendments were made that made it clear that NPR and census are same,” said Mamata.