Mamata Banerjee garners support from the hills for her CAA fight

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee steps up her rhetoric against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA),National Register Of Citizenship (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in the hills by holding a rally in Darjeeling on Wednesday.
”Bengal is our land and Gorkhas are the heart. They (BJP) did a lot in Assam and Manipur, but they will do nothing here,” said Mamata Banerjee while also stressing on the aspect that her party the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won’t allow any detention camps to be set up in Bengal.
Mamata lashed out at the BJP saying they call her a liar. ”Will the country develop by abusing? If students agitate, they are bashed up. Social workers are called mad. They call us Pakistani if we revolt,” added Mamata.
Mamata had announced that her party will pass a resolution in the State Assembly and had appealed to Chief Ministers of North Eastern states to do the same. The resolution against CAA and NPR is expected to be passed on the 27th of January.
Mamata has been vocal against CAA since the last few months and is trying to garner more support for her fight against the BJP. The hills are divided in their support for the TMC and BJP and keeping in mind the 2021 elections in West Bengal, Mamata is leaving no stone unturned in being seen as the main force in her State and giving her voter base enough reasons why they should extend their support to the two-time Chief Minister.
