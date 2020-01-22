Mamata Banerjee garners support from the hills for her CAA fight

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee steps up her rhetoric against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA),National Register Of Citizenship (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in the hills by holding a rally in Darjeeling on Wednesday.

”Bengal is our land and Gorkhas are the heart. They (BJP) did a lot in Assam and Manipur, but they will do nothing here,” said Mamata Banerjee while also stressing on the aspect that her party the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won’t allow any detention camps to be set up in Bengal.

Mamata lashed out at the BJP saying they call her a liar. ”Will the country develop by abusing? If students agitate, they are bashed up. Social workers are called mad. They call us Pakistani if we revolt,” added Mamata.