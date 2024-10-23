 Minor Student Gang-Raped In Surajpur; Two Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMinor Student Gang-Raped In Surajpur; Two Held

Minor Student Gang-Raped In Surajpur; Two Held

In the case, police arrested two youths allegedly involved in the gang-rape a 14-year-old school girl.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 10:17 PM IST
article-image

Surajpur Chhattisgarh): A minor girl student was gangraped in Surajpur on the pretext of providing her lift. The sexual assaulters misguided her and took her into the jungle on the pretext of dropping her in the hostel and they brutally sexually assaulted her and escaped from the crime scene leaving her in an unconscious state.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Ravi Mittal Becomes Commissioner Of Public Relations Department
article-image

The barbaric offence of gangrape reportedly occurred in the Pratappur police station limits of  Surajpur district.

In the case, police arrested two youths allegedly involved  in the gang-rape a 14-year-old school girl.

The police informed that the accused lured the  14 year old  girl student of class 7 to drop her to the hostel and by misguiding her forcefully took her to the nearby jungle and sexually assaulted her.

FPJ Shorts
'Love You Virat Kohli': Young Fan Thanks Star Batter For Signing His Bat Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd Test
'Love You Virat Kohli': Young Fan Thanks Star Batter For Signing His Bat Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd Test
Kerala: Minor Boys Ask Excise Officer For Lighter Top Light Ganja-Filled Beedi In Munnar; Held With 5 Gram Ganja & Hashish Oil
Kerala: Minor Boys Ask Excise Officer For Lighter Top Light Ganja-Filled Beedi In Munnar; Held With 5 Gram Ganja & Hashish Oil
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Offers Prayers At Maa Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati Ahead Of Polls; See Pics
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Offers Prayers At Maa Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati Ahead Of Polls; See Pics
Manipur Police Arrest 6 KCP (PWG) Militants In Imphal East
Manipur Police Arrest 6 KCP (PWG) Militants In Imphal East

On the report of the case, the police have arrested both the accused. The accused were produced in the court, from where they have been sent to jail.

Read Also
Masulpani Panchayat, Kanker To Receive National Water Award Today In Raipur
article-image

As per the information received, the victim had come home during Dussehra vacation and stayed home for two days.

On October 16, the student left home to go to the hostel. After going a little further from home on the way, she met Sona Singh and Sonu Singh. They deceived the girl by promising to drop her to the hostel. The girl sat on the bike with them. Instead of dropping her to the hostel, the boys took her to the jungle and sexually assaulted her.

However, in the case, police had already registered the case and initiated a probe. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala: Minor Boys Ask Excise Officer For Lighter Top Light Ganja-Filled Beedi In Munnar; Held With...

Kerala: Minor Boys Ask Excise Officer For Lighter Top Light Ganja-Filled Beedi In Munnar; Held With...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 23, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 23, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Offers Prayers At Maa Kamakhya Temple In...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Offers Prayers At Maa Kamakhya Temple In...

Manipur Police Arrest 6 KCP (PWG) Militants In Imphal East

Manipur Police Arrest 6 KCP (PWG) Militants In Imphal East

NPF Opposes Indo-Myanmar Border Fencing In Naga Areas, Demands Immediate Elections For Hill Area...

NPF Opposes Indo-Myanmar Border Fencing In Naga Areas, Demands Immediate Elections For Hill Area...