Minor Student Gang-Raped In Surajpur; Two Held

Surajpur Chhattisgarh): A minor girl student was gangraped in Surajpur on the pretext of providing her lift. The sexual assaulters misguided her and took her into the jungle on the pretext of dropping her in the hostel and they brutally sexually assaulted her and escaped from the crime scene leaving her in an unconscious state.

The barbaric offence of gangrape reportedly occurred in the Pratappur police station limits of Surajpur district.

In the case, police arrested two youths allegedly involved in the gang-rape a 14-year-old school girl.

The police informed that the accused lured the 14 year old girl student of class 7 to drop her to the hostel and by misguiding her forcefully took her to the nearby jungle and sexually assaulted her.

On the report of the case, the police have arrested both the accused. The accused were produced in the court, from where they have been sent to jail.

As per the information received, the victim had come home during Dussehra vacation and stayed home for two days.

On October 16, the student left home to go to the hostel. After going a little further from home on the way, she met Sona Singh and Sonu Singh. They deceived the girl by promising to drop her to the hostel. The girl sat on the bike with them. Instead of dropping her to the hostel, the boys took her to the jungle and sexually assaulted her.

However, in the case, police had already registered the case and initiated a probe.