 Chhattisgarh: Ravi Mittal Becomes Commissioner Of Public Relations Department
Ravi Mittal has been assigned to lead the Public Relations Department. Meanwhile, IPS Mayank Srivastava, Commissioner DPR has been reassigned back to the Home Department.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 03:46 AM IST
Ravi Mittal |

Amid the festival season, Chhattisgarh Government carried out a minor administrative reshuffle and transferred eight IAS officers, with three receiving additional responsibilities. S. Jaivardhan has been appointed as the collector of Surajpur, while Rohit Vyas has taken over as the collector of Jashpur. Ravi Mittal has been assigned to lead the Public Relations Department. Meanwhile, IPS Mayank Srivastava, Commissioner DPR  has been reassigned back to the Home Department.

