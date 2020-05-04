Ministry of Health's new 'Smoking is Dangerous' picture will want to make a chain smoker want to kick the butt

Cigarette packets have long borne warnings and mildly frightening images that seek to dissuade smokers. But on Monday, the government kicked things up a notch. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare notified a new set of health warnings for all tobacco product packs.

This was done by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008. The amended Rules will be applicable w.e.f. 1st September 2020.

As per the directive given by the MoHFW, there are two sets of images that will soon be seen on cigarette packs. The first set of images and associated health warnings will be valid for a 12 month period commencing from 1st September, 2020.

After that, a second set of images and warnings will be used.