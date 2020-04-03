Mind over matter: The country may be under lockdown but our mindset doesn’t have to be

In one of the WhatsApp messages which was forwarded to me, I was fascinated and inspired to read the following lines on the subject. Everything is not under lockdown, and I want to applaud the person who wrote these lines during this time.

Sun is not under lockdown

Season is not under lockdown

Relationships are not under lockdown

Love is not under lockdown

Reading is not under lockdown

Learning is not under lockdown

Music is not under lockdown

Devotion is not under lockdown

Imagination is not under lock down

Creativity is not under lock down

Conversations are not under lock down

Kindness is not under lock down

Hope is not under lock down

From the above lines, I learnt an important lesson about how everything depends on our mindset. If our mindset is under lockdown then we will certainly experience lockdown. This morning Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi during his address to the nation said we have completed 9 days of the lockdown period. In this time of darkness, it’s very important we look towards light, he added. To drive home this concept of looking towards light he went to an extent of saying we all should come out in our balconies at 9 pm for 9 minutes on 5th April to either light a lamp, candle, if that’s not possible we should show the flash light using our mobile.

I had heard from my friend that while Sir Jamset ji Tata was studying in college one of his Professors in college once told him "Don't be satisfied with the knowledge you are getting in college, open your mind and you will see knowledge all around you".

This is a good time to open our minds to see what we can learn from music, what we can learn by reading books, what we can learn from our family members, what we can learn by watching TedX talks or some good podcasts and lot more.

I have heard a famous saying stars shine brightest during nights which are darkest, lets open our minds by leveraging on avenues which are not under lock down so we can be like the shining stars.

The writer is Shailesh Vilankar. He currently working as Senior Vice President Field Operations at Schindler India. Prior to that, he had worked in various capacities Bharat Bijlee Ltd. one of the leading electrical engineering companies of India for almost a decade. Shailesh Vilankar is an alumnus of VJTI.