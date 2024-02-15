 Mimi Chakraborty Resigns As TMC MP After Speaking To Mamata Banerjee, Says 'Politics Is Not For Me'
Mimi Chakraborty's resignation came after she had a conversation with TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 05:19 PM IST
Mimi Chakraborty | X

New Delhi, February 16: TMC (Trinamool Congress) lawmaker Mimi Chakraborty resigned as Member of Parliament (MP) on Thursday, February 16. Mimi Chakraborty's resignation came after she had a conversation with TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, her resignation is yet to be accepted. She represented the Jadavpur parliamentary seat in Lok Sabha.

"I have definitely resigned, but my resignation hasn't been accepted. I have coordinated with the CM, and she assured me that she will take care of everything," Chakraborty told media persons. She also revealed that she had wanted to resign in 2022. However, Mamata Banerjee had rejected it, she added.

Mimi Chakraborty Resigns As TMC MP:

'Police Is Not For Me'

On why she resigned as an MP, Chakraborty explained: "Politics is not for me. You have to promote someone here (in politics) if you are helping someone...Besides being a politician, I also work as an actor. I have equal responsibilities. If you join politics, you are criticised whether you work or not."

She further said: "I spoke with Mamata Banerjee regarding the issues I had. I wanted to tell her about my resignation from a party that gave me an opportunity to go ahead."

In the 2014 general elections, Sugata Bose of the TMC defeated former MP Sujan Chakraborty of the CPI-M from Jadavpur with a margin of 9.84 per cent or 1,25,203 votes. In 2019, the TMC fielded Chakraborty from Jadavpur. She retained the seat for the TMC by defeating BJP candidate Anupam Hazra with a margin of 2,95,239 votes.

