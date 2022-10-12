e-Paper Get App
MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashes off Goa coast, was on routine sortie; pilot ejects safely

The Indian Navy, in a statement, said that the pilot is reported to be in a stable condition.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
A MiG 29K fighter aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed over the sea on Wednesday while it was on a routine sortie off the Goa coast.

The pilot has been recovered and is stable.

"The twin-engine MiG-29K crashed over the sea after it developed a technical malfunction while returning to base. The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered in a swift search & rescue operation. He is reported to be in stable condition," Indian Navy said.

The Navy said it has ordered a Board of Inquiry (BoI) to investigate the cause of the incident.The Indian Navy is the world's only operator of the MiG-29K fighter aircraft acquired from Russia along with Admiral Gorshkov renamed INS Vikramaditya in India.

The safety record of the MiG-29Ks has not been very good. The force is now looking at the procurement of 25-26 foreign fighter aircraft for operations from the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant commissioned recently by the Prime Minister in Kochi.

The MiG-29s are deployed in Goa at the naval base INS Hansa.

