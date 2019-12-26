Miffed with party functioning, vice-president of Dushyant Chautala's JJP resigns from post

Hisar: In a setback to Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, the vice president of his Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Ram Kumar Gautam, on Wednesday resigned from his post as he was miffed with the party's functioning.

"I have resigned from the post of party vice president," Gautam, who is also a legislator, told reporters here. However, he clarified that he has not left the party. "I will leave the party the day I cease to become an MLA," he asserted.

"I am not hurt that I was not made minister, but hurt that I got to know later that the alliance was sealed in a meeting at a Gurugram Mall," he said in an apparent reference to the JJP-BJP alliance.