 'Mere Kamre Mein Aao..Warna Fail Kar Dunga': Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda's Sleazy WhatsApp Messages To Female Students
“Come to my room... I’ll take you on a trip abroad, you won’t have to pay anything,” read one of the incriminating messages.

Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Swami Chaitanyananda | FPJ

New Delhi: Disturbing revelations have emerged about self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, with WhatsApp chats exposing alleged abuse of multiple young women over the past 16 years, according to an NDTV report.

The chats were recovered from the mobile phones of around 50 women associated with the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management. In one conversation, the so-called godman lures a woman with promises of wealth. In another, he appears to threaten a student, saying: “...if you don’t obey me, I will fail you.”

Saraswati is a member of the management committee of the institute, reported PTI, citing police sources.

Chaitanyananda was reportedly assisted by three female wardens, who are also suspected of cajoling and intimidating the victims through WhatsApp messages and phone calls. Police has recored the statements of the wardens.

Based on the ongoing investigation and the evidence recovered so far, police suspect that Swami Chaitanyananda has been exploiting women for at least 16 years. His actions, authorities believe, were emboldened by having previously escaped consequences in two earlier molestation cases filed in 2009 and 2016.

The second complaint reportedly came from a young woman residing at the same ashram in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. However, it appears that no action was taken at the time, neither by the police nor by the ashram authorities.

Targeted Poor Women

According to the police, Swami Chaitanyananda targeted women who were from Economically Weaker Sections.

 A complaint was filed on August 4 at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station in connection with the matter.

The police recoded the statements of 32 female PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management) students under the EWS scholarship at Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management were recorded.

Out of the total students, 17 alleged that Saraswati used abusive language, sent obscene messages, and made unwanted physical advances.

