Meet IAS Sanjeev Khirwar, accused of walking his dog in Delhi stadium

Athletes were asked to empty the Thyagraj Stadium by 7pm so the IAS officer could walk his dog later

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 02:50 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered that all government-run sports facilities should stay open till 10 pm. The decision comes after a report in The Indian Express said athletes were asked to empty the Thyagraj Stadium by 7pm so an IAS officer, Sanjeev Khirwar, could walk his dog later.

Who is Sanjeev Khirwar?

A 1994 batch IAS officer, Khirwar is currently the revenue commissioner of Delhi, under whom all district magistrates of the national capital work.

He is also the secretary of the Environment Department of Delhi. Khirwar was previously posted in Delhi as trade and tax commissioner.

He has worked in several state governments, including Goa, Andaman and Nicobar and Arunachal Pradesh. Khirwar has also worked with the Government of India in the past.

Khirwar has a B.Tech in computer engineering and also holds a master's degree in economics.

He started his career as an SDM in Chandigarh.

