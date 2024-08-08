 Meerut Honour Killing Video: Brother Strangles Sister To Death In Middle Of Road For Having Affair With Hindu Boy As Onlookers Watch
It has been reported that distressed by her behaviour, the family arranged for her to marry someone else, but she persisted in her desire to marry her lover.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 08:56 AM IST
article-image
In a shocking incident reported from Nagla Shekhu village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, a brother strangled his 16-year-old sister to death in public view on Wednesday after he found out that she was planning to elope with her boyfriend, who belongs to a different faith.

The chilling video of the murder has surfaced online. According to reports, the accused, identified as Haseen, 20, has been arrested by the police. Haseen works as an electrician.

The victim belonged to a Muslim family. She was in love with a Hindu man. According to police, the girl had recently eloped with her boyfriend. The police brought both of them back and handed over the girl to family as she was minor. The family did not file a complaint against the man with whom she eloped fearing social stigma, as per the Indian Express report.

The girl was resolute about marrying her boyfriend, despite her family's efforts to dissuade her.

TW: Visuals In the Video Might Be Disturbing To Some Readers, Viewers Discretion Advised

Viral video

The viral video of the incident shows the victim lying on the road while the accused is strangling her. People are standing around, watching the spectacle. No one steps forward to stop the accused. Some children are also standing nearby, watching the accused strangle his sister. In the video, the accused can be heard saying, "To save our father's honor, what wouldn't one do? Our father would have died. She had run away from home three times."

On Wednesday, she planned to elope with him again. Her brother learned about her plan and initially tried to reason with her at home. However, she remained steadfast in her decision to marry a man from another faith, according to the police.

She ran out of the house, but her brother chased her down and beat her on the road. He then strangled her at the scene, in the presence of minor onlookers.

