Meena Harris, others bring international focus to Nodeep Kaur, Punjab SC body seeks intervention: Story so far

For the last few days, Nodeep Kaur has become a topic of discussion both online and offline. Even as international figures including author and activist Meena Harris bat for her release from jail, her family alleged that she was assaulted while in custody. Now, the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes has asked a state additional chief secretary to intervene in the case.

But who is Nodeep Kaur? And why is she in prison?

The Dalit labour rights activist had reportedly been a member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan. She had joined the protest at Delhi's borders at the beginning of this year and has now been in jail for nearly a month. Arrested from the Singhu border on January 12, her bail was denied by the Sonipat court last week.

The 23-year-old activist is facing charges of attempt to murder and extortion. She along with others was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Sonipat. A team of police personnel was allegedly attacked with sticks when they reached the site and according to officials, some had suffered injuries. Kaur remains at the Karnal jail in Haryana.

While some farmer leaders and student activists in Punjab have long been campaigning for the release of Kaur, they have found additional support recently. As an angry group of counter-protestors burnt photos of US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece, she took to Twitter campaigning for the release of Kaur. As Meena Harris put it, while it was "weird to see a photo of yourself burned by an extremist mob" it could be a far more problematic situation if she had lived in India.

"Imagine what they would do if we lived in India. I'll tell you—23 yo labor rights activist Nodeep Kaur was arrested, tortured and sexually assaulted in police custody. She's been detained without bail for over 20 days," she alleged in a February 6 tweet.