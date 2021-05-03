Media reports alleging Centre hasn't placed any fresh order for COVID-19 vaccines incorrect: Health Ministry

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that media reports alleging that the Centre has not placed any fresh order for COVID-19 vaccines are "incorrect" and are not based on facts.

"The news reports suggest that the last order placed with the two vaccine makers (100 million doses with SII and 20 million doses with Bharat Biotech) was in March 2021. These media reports are completely incorrect, and are not based on facts," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry further said that against the last order of 10 crore doses for supplies of Covishield vaccine, 8.744 crore doses have been delivered till May 3.

"It is clarified that 100 per cent advance of Rs 1732.50 crore (after TDS Rs 1699.50 crore) was released to Serum Institute of India (SII) on April 28 for 11 crore doses of Covishield vaccine during May, June and July, and was received by them on April 28," it said.