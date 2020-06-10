Meat bomb kills jackal, 12 arrested in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Forest Dept has arrested 12 gypsies for killing a jackal in a Trichy village by packing explosives in meat and blowing up its mouth when it took a bite, said an official.

“The 12 men had gone to collect honey in a village and found a jackal roaming aro­und. To hunt it for meat and teeth, the gypsies had packed explosives inside meat pieces and strewn at several places that the jackal frequents,” a forester told IANS over phone from Tiruchirappalli or Trichy as it’s known. “The bombs are similar to what is called ‘onion bomb’ that are burst during Diwali. The explosive ch­e­m­icals are packed and when pressure is applied it’ll burst,” he said.

When the animal bites the meat, the bomb will explode ripping its jaws apart. ccording to the forest official, the gypsies had killed the jackal at night and they were having tea at a tea stall in the morning. The jackal was in their bag.