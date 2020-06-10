Meat bomb kills jackal, 12 arrested in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Forest Dept has arrested 12 gypsies for killing a jackal in a Trichy village by packing explosives in meat and blowing up its mouth when it took a bite, said an official.
“The 12 men had gone to collect honey in a village and found a jackal roaming around. To hunt it for meat and teeth, the gypsies had packed explosives inside meat pieces and strewn at several places that the jackal frequents,” a forester told IANS over phone from Tiruchirappalli or Trichy as it’s known. “The bombs are similar to what is called ‘onion bomb’ that are burst during Diwali. The explosive chemicals are packed and when pressure is applied it’ll burst,” he said.
When the animal bites the meat, the bomb will explode ripping its jaws apart. ccording to the forest official, the gypsies had killed the jackal at night and they were having tea at a tea stall in the morning. The jackal was in their bag.
13 monkeys found dead in Assam water reservoir
Silchar: Over 13 monkeys were found dead in a reservoir in southern Assams Cachar district of Assam. Officials said on Tuesday the deaths were due to “consumption of poison”.
Vet dept official Rubel Das said the bodies of 13 monkeys were found floating in a reservoir of the Katirail water supply plant of the public health engineering department early on Monday. “During their postmortem, toxic substances (poison) were found. For further confirmation we will now send the samples of the dead monkeys to the vet dept’s Disease Diagnostic Lab at Khanapara (Guwahati),” Das told IANS.
After photographs and videos of the dead monkeys went viral on social media, foresters recovered the bodies and sent the samples to for testing. The incident created panic among the people as water was supplied from a nearby plant. A PHD engineer said the water tank connected with the reservoir, where the bodies of the monkeys were found, had been abandoned long back.
Forest officials suspected that miscreants might have poisoned the reservoir with an "ulterior motive".
