MEA issues advisory to Indian nationals in Canada, says 'remain vigilant' amid rising hate crimes

MEA spokesperson Arindram Bagchi | Photo: Twitter Image

The Indian government on Friday issued an advisory for the Indian nationals and students living in Canada saying those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised "due caution and remain vigilant" due to the sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities against Indian nationals in Canada.

In view of the increasing incidences of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant, the Ministry of External Affairs said in its advisory.

"Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with Canadian authorities and requested probe and appropriate action," it mentioned.

Photo: Twitter