Delhi: MCD Special Session Witnesses Huge Ruckus And Sloganeering; Councillors Seen Standing On Mayor's Table (Watch Video)

New Delhi, January 15: A special session of the MCD or Municipal Corporation of Delhi was marred by huge ruckus and sloganeering on Monday, January 15. The special session of MCD, which is ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was called to discuss the issue of vesting powers of the standing committee of the House. A video shared by news agency ANI showed several councillors standing on Mayor Shelly Oberoi's table.

In the video, it appears MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi was announcing the passing of some proposal amid widespread sloganeering allegedly by BJP councillors. The BJP is of the view that vesting the powers of the standing committee to the House would be illegal and unconstitutional. However, the AAP wants to vest the powers of the standing committee to the House.

Huge Ruckus In MCD:

#WATCH | Delhi: Ruckus and sloganeering in MCD house. BJP councillors are demanding the formation of a standing committee. pic.twitter.com/MAg2XimAJr — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024

(This is breaking news. More details shall follow soon.)