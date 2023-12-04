Atishi Finds MCD Schools In Terrible Condition During A Surprise Inspection

Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena | IANS

During a surprise inspection on Saturday, Delhi Education Minister Atishi voiced her displeasure with the state of a school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in Munirka village. Accessible officials stated that the school has been given a week to make improvements and implement corrective actions before a follow-up inspection takes place the following week.

Only ten of the school's nineteen teachers were present when the inspection was conducted. Additionally, a sizable portion of the student body was absent, according to officials.

Officials reported that the school's restrooms were in terrible condition, that dirt covered the walls and floors of some classrooms, and that one classroom's lights were broken, making it difficult for students to study in sufficient light.

Atishi's Statement

"Education in government schools is trusted by parents, but the state of these institutions jeopardizes the future of the students," Atishi stated.

Upon reviewing the attendance record, it was discovered that multiple educators had been absent for an extended period of time, resulting in students being left unattended in class. Officials said, "Students' attendance at the school is also quite low."