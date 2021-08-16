e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 02:53 PM IST

'May he be blessed with a long, healthy life': PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari, other leaders wish Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

FPJ Web Desk
| Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, and other leaders of various political parties on Monday extended their wishes to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal turned 53 today. Kejriwal, born on August 16, 1968, at Siwani village in Haryana's Bhiwani, took to Twitter and thanked people for their greetings on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tweeted: "Greetings to Hon'ble Chief Minister, Delhi @ArvindKejriwal ji on his birthday. I pray for his good health and long life!"

The early ones to greet Kejriwal on his birthday included MK Stalin and Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Assam respectively.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari in a tweet prayed for good health and long life of the AAP supremo. "Heartiest birthday congratulation to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. I pray to the god for your health and long life," Gadkari tweeted.

Former Delhi BJP president Vijendar Gupta also extended birthday wishes to Kejriwal. "Many congratulations and good wishes to Delhi Chief Minister and my colleague in Delhi Assembly Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday. Pray to the god for your health and long life," Gupta tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister, in a tweet, also paid homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary on the day.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 02:53 PM IST

