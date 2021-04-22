'Matter resolved': Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says 140 MT oxygen allotted to Delhi after Arvind Kejriwal sought support

Earlier, Kejriwal on Thursday appealed to neighbouring state governments--Haryana and Uttar Pradesh--to come together to fight against the spread of COVID-19. Kejriwal's remarks came a day after the Delhi Government blamed both the Haryana and UP governments for blocking oxygen supply to Delhi.

Addressing a digital briefing, Kejriwal also pledged to provide resources such as oxygen, essential medicines and medical personnel, including doctors, to other States as and when these were in a position of being shared.

"For last few days, we have witnessed shortage of oxygen and other health crisis across the country due to the COVID-19 situation. Delhi has also been facing issues especially related to oxygen. I have personally spent entire nights attempting to ensure oxygen supply to city hospitals," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal added that Delhi requires a daily supply of 700 tonnes of oxygen. The Centre has increased Delhi's quota to 489 tonnes against 378 tonnes of oxygen, but it is still lower than what Delhi needs.

He said, "The Centre decides which company will supply oxygen to different States and cities such as Delhi where oxygen is not manufactured. Oxygen manufactured by companies in other States is allocated to others according to the Centre's directions."

He continued, "It is an emergency situation and everyone needs to come together to confront and defeat it. It was a time to rise above State divisions and become Indians."

(With IANS inputs)