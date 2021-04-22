'Matter resolved': Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says 140 MT oxygen allotted to Delhi after Arvind Kejriwal sought support

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, several hospitals are reporting shortage of medical oxygen. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday spoke to his Haryana counterpart and sought his support in facilitating the transport of oxygen trucks from Haryana to Delhi. "I spoke to Hon’ble CM of Haryana Sh Manohar Lal Khattar ji. Sought his support in facilitating the transport of oxygen trucks from Haryana to Delhi. He has assured full support," tweeted Kejriwal.
Later, Khattar said that the matter has been resolved and 140 metric tonnes of oxygen has been allotted to Delhi. "260 MT oxygen production at Panipat in Haryana. 140 MT oxygen allotted to Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal rang me up today and the matter has been resolved," the Haryana Chief Minister said.
Earlier, Kejriwal on Thursday appealed to neighbouring state governments--Haryana and Uttar Pradesh--to come together to fight against the spread of COVID-19. Kejriwal's remarks came a day after the Delhi Government blamed both the Haryana and UP governments for blocking oxygen supply to Delhi.
Addressing a digital briefing, Kejriwal also pledged to provide resources such as oxygen, essential medicines and medical personnel, including doctors, to other States as and when these were in a position of being shared.
"For last few days, we have witnessed shortage of oxygen and other health crisis across the country due to the COVID-19 situation. Delhi has also been facing issues especially related to oxygen. I have personally spent entire nights attempting to ensure oxygen supply to city hospitals," Kejriwal said.
Kejriwal added that Delhi requires a daily supply of 700 tonnes of oxygen. The Centre has increased Delhi's quota to 489 tonnes against 378 tonnes of oxygen, but it is still lower than what Delhi needs.
He said, "The Centre decides which company will supply oxygen to different States and cities such as Delhi where oxygen is not manufactured. Oxygen manufactured by companies in other States is allocated to others according to the Centre's directions."
He continued, "It is an emergency situation and everyone needs to come together to confront and defeat it. It was a time to rise above State divisions and become Indians."
(With IANS inputs)